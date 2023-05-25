McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was airlifted to Jackson after he was shot by a woman next to a snow cone stand in McComb.

According to Captain and Interim Police Chief Steve Powell, the shooting occurred Thursday evening between Delaware Avenue and Harrison Avenue.

It is believed to be a domestic situation.

The woman is in custody and the victim is being treated at a Jackson hospital. No charges have been filed at this time.

