McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was airlifted to Jackson after he was shot by a woman next to a snow cone stand in McComb.
According to Captain and Interim Police Chief Steve Powell, the shooting occurred Thursday evening between Delaware Avenue and Harrison Avenue.
It is believed to be a domestic situation.
The woman is in custody and the victim is being treated at a Jackson hospital. No charges have been filed at this time.
