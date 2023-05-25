City of McComb institutes curfew due to recent spike in gun crimes

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of McComb has instituted a youth curfew, citing a spike in gun crimes since 2022.

The curfew restricts anyone under the age of 17 from public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. It starts Wednesday night.

The restrictions include occupying streets, parks, and places of business.

Officials plan to revisit the ordinance in 30 days.

Vicksburg and Brookhaven have taken similar measures in recent months.

