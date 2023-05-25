St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

City of McComb institutes curfew due to recent spike in gun crimes

McComb institutes curfew due to recent spike in gun crimes
McComb institutes curfew due to recent spike in gun crimes(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of McComb has instituted a youth curfew, citing a spike in gun crimes since 2022.

The curfew restricts anyone under the age of 17 from public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. It starts Wednesday night.

The restrictions include occupying streets, parks, and places of business.

Officials plan to revisit the ordinance in 30 days.

Vicksburg and Brookhaven have taken similar measures in recent months.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Ian Swisher, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks with a resident at a Pearl River...
Meeting could help determine future of flood control along Pearl River
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel