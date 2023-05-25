Marion sheriff gives more details about Tuesday officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County sheriff Berkley Hall is providing more details about a Tuesday officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Lonnie Hendon.

Hall says two deputies went to Hendon’s home to arrest him on several warrants.

“There had been three warrants issued for Mr. Hendon, two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual battery, and that’s what they went there to serve on him,” Hall said.

Hendon wasn’t home when the deputies arrived, but he pulled up a short time later in his car.

Hall says when the deputies tried to arrest him, he brandished a handgun and deputies fired their weapons, fatally wounding him.

He says the officers were wearing body cameras.

All the camera footage and other evidence has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Hall said he is confident the deputies followed all the proper procedures.

“There’s a full-fledged investigation being conducted by MBI and they’ll have the final say-so whether my deputies were right or wrong,” Hall said.

He said both deputies are on temporary administrative leave with pay.

The MBI said when its investigation is concluded, the results will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

