Juvenile arrested after sparking police chase in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two subjects are in custody after fleeing a traffic stop Thursday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a northbound 2010 Honda Accord for a traffic violation on Interstate 55 near Byram around 9:04 a.m.

MHP says the vehicle did not stop until the Accord pulled over at a Shell gas station at Exit 88, where the two occupants allegedly crashed and fled the area on foot.

The two subjects were located and taken into custody at the Mid-South Apartments in Jackson shortly after they attempted to flee MHP.

The driver received numerous charges, while the passenger was released to his parents. Both subjects involved in the incident are juveniles.

