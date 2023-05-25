St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Our dry weather pattern continues, with Highs reaching into the upper 80s for this weekend! Memorial Day feels-like temperatures could reach the low 90s

By Branden Walker
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - THURSDAY: A push of warmer air will filter back into the region through Thursday – amid tolerably low humidity. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as morning 50s to lower 60s trend back toward the middle 80s by afternoon. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but many will get through the day easily. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Tracking warmer temperatures ahead with our dry weather pattern continuing.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure over the region through the latter part of the week, including for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend – expect rain chances to remain at bay and humidity levels in check. Temperatures will gradually warm through the 80s to near 90 by the end of the upcoming weekend. More shower and storm chances will start to bubble up on a typical summer-like basis by mid-late next week.

