First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet, seasonable heading into Memorial Day Weekend

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bright, warm conditions will prevail across the area early this evening with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Our weather will stay quiet and pleasant through the overnight period with a mostly clear sky overhead. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower 60s in most locations by morning.

We are on track to wrap up the work week on Friday with more seasonable temperatures. After a nice start to the day in the 60s, temperatures will efficiently warm up to the middle 80s by the afternoon hours under a mostly sunny sky. With tolerable humidity levels in place, it will still feel pretty comfortable out for those planning on spending time outdoors.

Outside of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms on Saturday, our Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be spent dry and bright. High temperatures over the weekend will be near average in the middle to a few upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. We could begin to see the return of 90-degree weather by the middle of next week as temperatures and humidity levels trend upwards.

