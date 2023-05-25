City of Madison files annexation papers in chancery court

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Madison is moving forward with its expansion plans.

On Wednesday, the city filed a petition in Madison County Chancery Court seeking to take in approximately 4 square miles of territory north of its current corporate limits.

The news comes weeks after the board of aldermen approved an ordinance extending its boundaries, and a week after Gluckstadt Mayor Walter Morrison came out in opposition to the plans.

The filings also come as the city seeks to block property owners’ request to rezone approximately 350 acres of land within the city’s path of growth.

The city of Madison is planning to annex approximately 4 square miles of property north of its current city limits. (City of Madison)

That property is located along Bozeman Road and is expected to be opened up for development with the Reunion Parkway Expansion Project.

The Bozeman Family Limited Partnership has asked Madison County to rezone the acreage from special use to C-2 commercial, in part, to allow for the construction of a shopping center there.

The rezoning was approved by the planning and zoning board, a decision that Madison city leaders appealed to the board of supervisors.

Richard Skinner, an agent representing the partnership, was not immediately available for comment.

The cities of Gluckstadt and Canton were named in the case because both municipalities are located within three miles of the proposed expansion site.

Madison’s plans would take in much of the remaining unincorporated property between Madison and Gluckstadt, blocking Gluckstadt’s ability to grow south.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.