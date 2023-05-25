St. Jude Dream Home
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say

Authorities are searching for a former U-High baseball player who went overboard while on a graduation boating excursion Wed. May 24, in the Bahamas.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a former U-High baseball player who went overboard while on a graduation boating excursion Wednesday evening, May 24, in the Bahamas.

Witnesses said it appears Cameron Robbins, 18, who graduated from University Laboratory School (U-High) in Baton Rouge just days ago, was acting on a dare when he jumped overboard. Video taken immediately afterwards shows Robbins splashing in the water, a few feet from the boat. He then disappeared, witnesses said.

University Lab School Director Kevin George said Robbins attended the school for all 13 years of his education. George released the following statement:

“The University Lab School Community is praying for the best possible outcome of this situation. I have been in touch with Cameron’s family and at this time, authorities are still searching for him in the Bahamas. In times like these, we must come together and support each other. Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling. Extra counselors will be available on campus to speak with students and faculty who are struggling to process this news. Our thoughts are with the Robbins family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well.”

Cameron Robbins (1) pitching for U-High against Parkview. He went overboard while on a graduation boating excursion in the Bahamas, witnesses say.

Students from multiple Baton Rouge high schools were on the boat at the time, including students from U-High, Episcopal, Catholic, and St. Joseph’s Academy, a parent familiar with the situation said.

All of the students were on a graduation trip and staying at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, the parent said.

The boat, designed to look like a pirate ship, remained in the area for multiple hours as crews unsuccessfully tried to find Robbins, a witness said.

Robbins and other students from U-High had just arrived in the Bahamas about four hours before they went on the boating excursion.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed crews were helping the Royal Bahamas Defense Force search for a missing U.S. citizen who had fallen overboard from a sunset cruise.

A family friend posted online that a U.S. lawmaker helped to arrange for more helicopters and other aircraft to join in the search for Robbins “as well as trying to get emergency passports for the parents.”

“Please storm Heaven with prayers and contact your prayer warriors,” the post stated.

U-High baseball coach Justin Morgan issued the following statement:

“Cameron is a kid who is truly loved by his teammates, teachers, and fellow classmates. He is a fierce competitor on the baseball field. He is a hard worker both on and off of the playing field. Our school community is struggling right now but hoping for the very best. Our thoughts and prayers have been and will remain with the Robbins family during this difficult time.”

A family friend said the teen’s parents arrived in Nassau Thursday afternoon.

A prayer vigil was held on the resort’s property Thursday.

