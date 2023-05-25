Aldi expected to open in Flowood next month

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A new grocery store is expected to open next month in Flowood.

Aldi has announced on its website that its new location at 101 Primos Rd., is slated to open on June 8.

“We can’t wait to meet you. Right now, we’re stocking our shelves with aisle after aisle of products you’ll love,” the company’s website states. “We’ve got everything from produce delivered daily to everyday essentials you can never have enough of.”

The Flowood location will be Aldi’s 10th in Mississippi.

