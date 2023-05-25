St. Jude Dream Home
$2M bond set for teen that murdered 61-year-old man

Dewayne Hemphill, 19
Dewayne Hemphill, 19(Greenville Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond has been set at $2,000,000 for a teen that was charged with the murder of a 61-year-old man.

According to the Greenville Police Department, deputies responded to a call on Saturday at the 800 block of Walthall Street in reference to a person being shot.

When Greenville police arrived at the scene, the body of Ernest Davis, 61, of Greenville, was found lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

Pafford Emergency Ambulance also responded to the scene, along with the Washington County Coroner, who pronounced Davis dead.

After further investigation, police determined that 19-year-old Dewayne Hemphill of Greenville shot and killed Davis.

Hemphill was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.

