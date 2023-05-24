Things To Know Wednesday, May 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

After nearly 31 years of serving the Jackson community, the city’s only Cracker Barrel closed its doors Monday. The store joins a list of businesses located off of I-55 that have closed their doors to the public in the last two years. Including but not limited to the following:

Luby’s and Fuddruckers

Hotel O

Studio 7 Hotel (temporarily closed)

Both hotels were closed by the city after being found guilty of violating several code enforcement laws. Which is a situation that Ward 2 Jackson Councilwoman Angelique Lee doesn’t mind seeing.

2. Tragic Mississippi drownings spark urgent safety reminders for Memorial Day Weekend

Three people have died swimming in rivers in Mississippi in less than a week, including one man in the Pearl River Friday. With all the warm weather on the way, many of you might be ready to get in the water to cool off. However, before you decide to jump in this water or any this weekend, you need to follow a few safety measures. Just a few minutes could be the difference between fun on the water and a horrific day. “Just last week on the Pearl River, watching Marcos’ wife on the creek bank of the Pearl River kneeled down at the edge of the water with tears rolling out her face for four hours straight, knowing that her husband was down there deceased. That’s a heartbreaker for us,” Rankin County EOC Director Mike Word said.

3. Documents: McComb selectman taken to jail for DUI charge

A McComb selectman’s behavior behind the wheel led a state trooper to stop him and eventually charge him with driving under the influence, according to arrest records and ticket information obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side. The documents show Ward 1 Selectman Thomas Glynn McKenzie, known locally as Tommie, was drunk when Trooper Andre Lloyd stopped him on May 5. It’s unclear what happened after the traffic stop, which took place in the eastbound lanes of Highway 570 in a rural part of Pike County. Lloyd wrote in his report that he saw McKenzie’s maroon pickup truck cross the center line twice, which triggered the stop.

