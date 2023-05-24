St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Saturn’s iconic rings are disappearing, study says

Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.
Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Saturn’s rings might not be around for much longer, relatively speaking.

A new analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini Mission suggests the rings might disappear in a few hundred million years.

That timespan is not very long considering our solar system formed about 4.6 billion years ago.

Scientists also said Saturn did not always have rings. They believe the rings were still forming when the dinosaurs were around.

Saturn’s rings are mostly made out of ice with a little bit of rocky dust.

Scientists believe meteorites push material toward Saturn as they enter the rings, which is why the rings are fading.

The analysis is published in the journal Icarus and was confirmed by two additional studies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

Latest News

Keith Murriel body cam footage
Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
VIDEO: Strong powerful winds from Typhoon Mawar