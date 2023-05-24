St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school

Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh. Authorities say a student shot and killed another student outside a school in Pittsburgh shortly before classes were due to start. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, and that they recovered a gun. No other injuries were reported. (Justin Vellucci/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A student was taken into custody in the shooting death of another student early Wednesday just outside a school in Pittsburgh shortly before classes were due to start, police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. by the front steps of Oliver Citywide Academy. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds in front of the school and gave first aid, Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford told reporters at the scene.

An officer saw another student running from the school with a gun. The student was arrested, and police recovered a gun, Ford said. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, he said. No other injuries were reported.

Ford said the students were minors, but didn’t specify their ages or release their names. According to the city school district’s website, Oliver Citywide Academy is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened, and buses were rerouted to another school building, according to city spokeswoman Maria Montano. Students who were already in the school were kept in the building, and classes were canceled for the day.

“We believe, based on the information that we have and the video we’ve been able to see, that we have the actor in custody and there’s no potential threat to the other schools,” Ford said.

The shooting came a little more than a year after another student was gunned down at the same school. Fifteen-year-old Marquis Campbell was killed in January 2022 as he sat in a school van waiting to go home. The alleged shooters — two brothers who Campbell knew from another school — were charged earlier this year with murder and conspiracy.

The shooting also came exactly one year after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

Latest News

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday...
14-year-old dies after being pulled from golf course pond, police say
Anger died of natural causes on May 11 in Yucca Valley, California, his artist liaison, Spencer...
Kenneth Anger, influential avant-garde filmmaker and author, dies at 96