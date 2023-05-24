MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said it’s actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn, 24, in connection with the murder of Jakavion Adams, 23. Adams was shot and killed on Tuesday May 23, at 4620 Poplar Springs Drive.

Law enforcement said the victim was shot 4-5 times and they believe it was due to retaliation.

A witness who was inside the Country Boys Fresh Market said they heard a lot of gunshots, what sounded to them like a machine gun.

MPD said if you are caught hindering his apprehension or aiding Vaughn in any way, you will be charged accordingly. There is an active murder warrant for Vaughn, he is considered armed and dangerous, according to MPD.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers 1-855-485-8477.

Traffic had been blocked while Meridian Police gathered evidence and talked to witnesses, but that portion of Poplar Springs Drive is back open.

