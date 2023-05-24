Mississippi man sentenced to life for killing brother-in-law over box of bullets

FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Franklin County man has been sentenced to serve life in prison after killing his brother-in-law.

Tuesday, a Franklin County jury found Richard Gibson guilty of the first-degree murder of his brother-in-law, Billy Brown.

On September 2, 2022, Gibson accused Brown of stealing his bullets.

The two men began to fight. Gibson’s wife and Brown’s sister, Katoya Brown, then broke it up.

After Gibson and Brown were separated, Gibson pulled a gun from his pocket and shot his brother-in-law in the arm, who would later succumb to the gunshot.

“A life is way more valuable than a box of bullets. Those bullets can be replaced, but Billy Brown’s life cannot,” District Attorney Shameca Collins said. “This family has lost two members over a box of $30 bullets.”

Gibson will be imprisoned in the Mississippi Department of Corrections facility.

