Mississippi man sentenced to life for killing brother-in-law over box of bullets

Richard Gibson
Richard Gibson(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Franklin County man has been sentenced to serve life in prison after killing his brother-in-law.

Tuesday, a Franklin County jury found Richard Gibson guilty of the first-degree murder of his brother-in-law, Billy Brown.

On September 2, 2022, Gibson accused Brown of stealing his bullets.

The two men began to fight. Gibson’s wife and Brown’s sister, Katoya Brown, then broke it up.

After Gibson and Brown were separated, Gibson pulled a gun from his pocket and shot his brother-in-law in the arm, who would later succumb to the gunshot.

“A life is way more valuable than a box of bullets. Those bullets can be replaced, but Billy Brown’s life cannot,” District Attorney Shameca Collins said. “This family has lost two members over a box of $30 bullets.”

Gibson will be imprisoned in the Mississippi Department of Corrections facility.

Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band's booster fund
Three former JPD officers charged in connection with Keith Murriel's death
