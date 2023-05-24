Masked men armed with guns rob Krystal in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened in broad daylight Wednesday at a fast food restaurant.

The incident took place at Krystal on Ellis Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Two men standing about 5′7′' wearing masks and gloves entered the location with handguns when only two employees were inside, JPD says.

Money was taken from cash registers and the restaurant’s safe, but police say no one was injured.

