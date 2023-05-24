St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Masked men armed with guns rob Krystal in Jackson

Two men standing about 5′7′' wearing masks and gloves entered the location with handguns when...
Two men standing about 5′7′' wearing masks and gloves entered the location with handguns when only two employees were inside, JPD says. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)(Jay Reeves | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened in broad daylight Wednesday at a fast food restaurant.

The incident took place at Krystal on Ellis Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Two men standing about 5′7′' wearing masks and gloves entered the location with handguns when only two employees were inside, JPD says.

Money was taken from cash registers and the restaurant’s safe, but police say no one was injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

Latest News

Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Jordan Cummins, 27
Jordan Cummins indicted on two first-degree murder charges
18-wheeler carrying chickens crashes on I-20
18-wheeler carrying crates of chickens crashes on I-20
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, May 24