Jordan Cummins indicted on two first-degree murder charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with two shooting deaths near a popular downtown Jackson event in March has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

A Hinds County grand jury recently indicted Jordan Kyle Cummins for the murders of Joshua Spann and Auden Jubilee Simpkins near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade.

The incident occurred on Jefferson Street outside the State Fairgrounds.

Cummins was previously denied bond by a Hinds County Court judge and is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

A public defender representing Cummins recently filed an omnibus motion that, among other things, asks for a plea offer from the state.

Cummins also is being charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

He was indicted on that count on May 3, weeks after he made a video from the jail.

Another detainee, Marzavier Harrington, also is facing contraband charges in connection with the video incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.