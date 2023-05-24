St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Jordan Cummins indicted on two first-degree murder charges

Jordan Cummins, 27
Jordan Cummins, 27(MDPS)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with two shooting deaths near a popular downtown Jackson event in March has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

A Hinds County grand jury recently indicted Jordan Kyle Cummins for the murders of Joshua Spann and Auden Jubilee Simpkins near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade.

The incident occurred on Jefferson Street outside the State Fairgrounds.

Cummins was previously denied bond by a Hinds County Court judge and is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

A public defender representing Cummins recently filed an omnibus motion that, among other things, asks for a plea offer from the state.

Cummins also is being charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

He was indicted on that count on May 3, weeks after he made a video from the jail.

Another detainee, Marzavier Harrington, also is facing contraband charges in connection with the video incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

Latest News

Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
18-wheeler carrying chickens crashes on I-20
18-wheeler carrying crates of chickens crashes on I-20
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, May 24
WLBT First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds & sun; few pop-up showers Wednesday