Hub City man reported missing, last seen by mother in April

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 20-year-old Zachary Smith of Hattiesburg last spoke with his mother on April 19, when she dropped him off in the area of the public library.

HPD says Smith is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “BENZS.”

If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department a 601-545-4971. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Smith was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Looney Toon cartoons on it with blue jeans.

