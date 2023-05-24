St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Hub City man reported missing, last seen by mother in April

HPD says Zachary Smith, 20, is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
HPD says Zachary Smith, 20, is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 20-year-old Zachary Smith of Hattiesburg last spoke with his mother on April 19, when she dropped him off in the area of the public library.

HPD says Smith is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “BENZS.”

If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department a...
If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department a 601-545-4971.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Smith was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Looney Toon cartoons on it with blue jeans.

If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department a 601-545-4971.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

Latest News

Keith Murriel body cam footage
WLBT at 6p
Keith Murriel body cam footage
Keith Murriel body cam footage
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel