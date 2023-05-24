Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at US 11 Circle K

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station Wednesday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.

The department evacuated the area, secured it and contained the fire. Firefights may still be working on fully extinguishing the fire.

An official said there is some damage to the building, but no injuries have been reported.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is also on the scene helping with traffic.

