Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at US 11 Circle K

The fire was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.
The fire was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station Wednesday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.

The department evacuated the area, secured it and contained the fire. Firefights may still be working on fully extinguishing the fire.

An official said there is some damage to the building, but no injuries have been reported.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is also on the scene helping with traffic.

The department evacuated the area, secured it and contained the fire. (Video provided by Josh Walley)

