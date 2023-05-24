St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: seasonable, mostly quiet weather pattern to continue into the weekend

Next three days
Next three days(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cloudy, but comfortable is expected to take place across central Mississippi as pesky clouds hang overhead. We should notice skiers gradually becoming clearer throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s by morning with calm winds.

Wednesday’s is on track to be a beautiful day with brighter skies in the forecast. Temperatures will also be closer to average in the middle 80s in most locations under a mostly sunny sky. While it will be warmer out tomorrow, expect it to feel pleasant out as relatively low humidity levels continue for the area. Our weather will stay quiet and nice heading into tomorrow night with low temperatures down in the lower 60s.

A seasonable and mostly dry weather pattern will carry through the end of the week and for Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures should trend warmer by early next week to the lower 90s with the chance for pop-up showers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

Latest News

Tracking a rise in temperatures over the Memorial Day weekend! Highs reaching into the upper...
First Alert Forecast: Overcast skies today with more sunshine for Thursday and Friday! Temperatures trend warmer for Memorial Day Weekend!
WLBT First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds & sun; few pop-up showers Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: few pop-up downpours - seasonable mid-late week
Slim rain chance ahead
First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet weather pattern to continue for the rest of the week