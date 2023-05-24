First Alert Forecast: seasonable, mostly quiet weather pattern to continue into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cloudy, but comfortable is expected to take place across central Mississippi as pesky clouds hang overhead. We should notice skiers gradually becoming clearer throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s by morning with calm winds.

Wednesday’s is on track to be a beautiful day with brighter skies in the forecast. Temperatures will also be closer to average in the middle 80s in most locations under a mostly sunny sky. While it will be warmer out tomorrow, expect it to feel pleasant out as relatively low humidity levels continue for the area. Our weather will stay quiet and nice heading into tomorrow night with low temperatures down in the lower 60s.

A seasonable and mostly dry weather pattern will carry through the end of the week and for Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures should trend warmer by early next week to the lower 90s with the chance for pop-up showers.

