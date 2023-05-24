St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: Overcast skies today with more sunshine for Thursday and Friday! Temperatures trend warmer for Memorial Day Weekend!

Tracking a rise in temperatures over the Memorial Day weekend! Highs reaching into the upper...
Tracking a rise in temperatures over the Memorial Day weekend! Highs reaching into the upper 80s for the holiday on Monday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WEDNESDAY: High pressure ridging down across the area will help to push out the clouds and scour out some of the humidity laid across the region. Expect morning clouds to break for more sun breaks with highs in the lower 80s. A pop-up storm or two can’t be ruled out – but for many, expect the weather to remain dry. Expect skies to turn clear with lows in the 50s and 60s again.

Our dry weather pattern continues ahead with Highs reaching into the upper 80s for Memorial Day.

THURSDAY: A push of warmer air will filter back into the region through Thursday – amid tolerably low humidity. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as morning 50s to lower 60s trend back toward the middle 80s by afternoon. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but many will get through the day easily. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure over the region through the latter part of the week, including for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend – expect rain chances to remain at bay and humidity levels in check. Temperatures will gradually warm through the 80s to near 90 by the end of the upcoming weekend. More shower and storm chances will start to bubble up on a typical summer-like basis by mid-late next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Jackson’s Cracker Barrel location closes: Joins list of closed I-55 businesses

Latest News

WLBT First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds & sun; few pop-up showers Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: few pop-up downpours - seasonable mid-late week
Slim rain chance ahead
First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet weather pattern to continue for the rest of the week
Peyton's Tuesday Evening Forecast