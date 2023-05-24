First Alert Forecast: clouds & sun; few pop-up showers Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: High pressure ridging down across the area will help to push out the clouds and scour out some of the humidity laid across the region. Expect morning clouds to break for more sun breaks with highs in the lower 80s. A pop-up storm or two can’t be ruled out – but for many, expect the weather to remain dry. Expect skies to turn clear with lows in the 50s and 60s again.

THURSDAY: A push of warmer air will filter back into the region through Thursday – amid tolerably low humidity. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as morning 50s to lower 60s trend back toward the middle 80s by afternoon. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but many will get through the day easily. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure over the region through the latter part of the week, including for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend – expect rain chances to remain at bay and humidity levels in check. Temperatures will gradually warm through the 80s to near 90 by the end of the upcoming weekend. More shower and storm chances will start to bubble up on a typical summer-like basis by mid-late next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

