Documents: McComb selectman taken to jail for DUI charge

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A McComb selectman’s behavior behind the wheel led a state trooper to stop him and eventually charge him with driving under the influence, according to arrest records and ticket information obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side.

The documents show Ward 1 Selectman Thomas Glynn McKenzie, known locally as Tommie, was drunk when Trooper Andre Lloyd stopped him on May 5.

It’s unclear what happened after the traffic stop, which took place in the eastbound lanes of Highway 570 in a rural part of Pike County.

Lloyd wrote in his report that he saw McKenzie’s maroon pickup truck cross the center line twice, which triggered the stop.

He also said he placed McKenzie under arrest and transported him to the Pike County Jail.

However, what happened after the stop and before the arrest was not disclosed to the public.

Four and a half lines of Lloyd’s narrative in the arrest report were removed by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, presumably because they contained “investigative” information under state law and would be considered exempt.

The agency, however, offered no explanation for the redaction.

McKenzie did not respond to our request for comment, but he did post on Facebook shortly after the arrest.

“I was charged with a violation of the implied consent law. I am not guilty of this charge,” McKenzie said. “I do not intend to comment further about the incident or charge at this time.”

The 56-year-old selectman said he made this disclosure on the social media site because he represents Ward 1.

“I will continue pursuing the platform on which I was elected,” McKenzie said in the now-deleted post. " I am sorry that this has occurred, and I look forward to its conclusion.”

His lawyer, John Ott, told WLBT only that his client has pleaded not guilty.

