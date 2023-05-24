18-wheeler carrying crates of chickens crashes on I-20

St. Jude Dream Home
18-wheeler carrying chickens crashes on I-20(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic was backed up in Jackson on Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler carrying chickens crashed into the woods.

The 18-wheeler ran off the road near the Ellis Avenue exit sometime around 7:00 a.m.

Two people inside the cab of the tractor trailer were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions remain unknown.

Officials stayed on the scene working to round up all the loose chickens and clear the road to get things moving.

