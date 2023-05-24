18-wheeler carrying crates of chickens crashes on I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic was backed up in Jackson on Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler carrying chickens crashed into the woods.

The 18-wheeler ran off the road near the Ellis Avenue exit sometime around 7:00 a.m.

Two people inside the cab of the tractor trailer were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions remain unknown.

Officials stayed on the scene working to round up all the loose chickens and clear the road to get things moving.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.