1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run

Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff's department's Criminal Investigations Division Sgt. J.D. Carter is the lead investigator in the case.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is wanted after seriously injuring a man in a shooting at a Jones County apartment complex overnight Tuesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the incident at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community. The sheriff’s department said the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

JCSD said the victim was shot in the foot and pelvic region and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment and surgery. His identity is being withheld to make sure his family has been notified.

JCSD said the victim was shot in the foot and pelvic region and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment and surgery.

Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations Division Sgt. J.D. Carter is the lead investigator in the case.

Updates will be made when new information in the investigation becomes available.

