Woman charged with embezzling $45,000 from Brandon High School band’s booster fund

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A parent booster volunteer has been arrested after being charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from a high school band’s booster fund.

According to authorities, Donna Floyd, 42, of Pearl, was arrested Monday.

The case was first brought to the attention of law enforcement by the Rankin County School District and Brandon High School officials.

Further investigation by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney Generals Office revealed that Floyd had allegedly embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Floyd before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance, though it was not told when.

