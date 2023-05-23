St. Jude Dream Home
U.S. 80 at I-20 in Rankin County to temporarily close June 1

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A section of U.S. 80 at I-20 in Rankin County is expected to be closed for 10 days next month.

Beginning on June 1, the westbound lane of U.S. 80 at Exit 59 will be closed so crews can do bridge preservation work.

Traffic in the eastbound lane will be unaffected. Traffic in the westbound lane will be able to take the entrance and exit ramps at the East Brandon exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging all U.S. 80 traffic to find an alternate route. Motorists traveling westbound should anticipate delays for the duration of the closure.

For more information on traffic, log onto MDOTtraffic.com.

