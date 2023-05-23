U.S. 80 at I-20 in Rankin County to temporarily close June 1

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A section of U.S. 80 at I-20 in Rankin County is expected to be closed for 10 days next month.

Beginning on June 1, the westbound lane of U.S. 80 at Exit 59 will be closed so crews can do bridge preservation work.

Traffic in the eastbound lane will be unaffected. Traffic in the westbound lane will be able to take the entrance and exit ramps at the East Brandon exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging all U.S. 80 traffic to find an alternate route. Motorists traveling westbound should anticipate delays for the duration of the closure.

For more information on traffic, log onto MDOTtraffic.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.