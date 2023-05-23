Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a box truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
LaRita Cooper-Stokes
Hundreds attend LaRita Cooper-Stokes funeral service
JPD: Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Man dead, another victim in critical condition after shooting near Dollar General in Jackson
Windsor Village fire
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Yazoo City’s police chief resigns
Co-Lin softball prepares for NJCAA Championship Tournament
Pearl River eroding Copiah County cemetery, leaving coffin exposed