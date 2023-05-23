Things To Know Tuesday, May 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 14 people injured in 3 shootings in Mississippi

One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale. (Action News 5)

Fourteen people were injured in three shootings believed to be connected in Clarksdale, Mississippi, WMC reports. Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley says the shootings happened early Sunday morning. All 14 victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. All but one have been released. Surveillance shows the moments gunfire rang out. “It sounded like a war zone,” business owner Robert Franklin said. Franklin was one of the people who hid from the gunfire.

2. Yazoo City’s police chief resigns

Yazoo City is, again, without a police chief. Kenneth Hampton sent in his letter of resignation Monday, which is right around the one-year mark from when he accepted the position. His resignation letter states, “Due to irreconcilable differences and other matters of concern between the Mayor and I, I feel it’s best we part ways.” Ultimately, Hampton feels the mayor made false allegations against him, failed to live up to his promises, and interfered with investigations. According to Hampton, the final straw happened about three weeks ago when he caught one of his officers throwing up gang signs on social media. Hampton says he followed department policy and suspended the officer with pay. However, Hampton claims Mayor David Starling told him he doesn’t have the authority to suspend anyone and went on to say he regretted making Hampton chief of police. Hampton says he hasn’t stepped foot in his office since.

3. Judge extends restraining order blocking provisions of 1020

A federal judge took the Hinds County Circuit Court to task Monday during oral arguments in a case that could help shape the court’s future through 2026. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate heard arguments in a constitutional challenge to H.B. 1020. At the heart of the matter is a provision of the bill that requires the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court to appoint an additional four judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court to serve through 2026. The NAACP calls the law an example of court-packing designed to strip Jackson residents of the right to select their own judges.

