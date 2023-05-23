Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Teen girl arrested, accused of arranging school bus hit, police say

A 14-year-old girl allegedly planned a "hit squad" attack on a school bus, police say. (Credit: WUSA via CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXLAND HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A 14-year-old girl is facing charges for allegedly planning a “hit-squad” attack.

Prosecutors said she allegedly ordered three other boys to kill another teen on a Maryland school bus.

The attack on a Prince George’s County school bus was caught on video.

Had the gun not jammed repeatedly, the victim would have surely died, investigators said in court.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated by an eighth-grade girl who is accused of texting the attackers seconds before they rushed the bus to let them know the victim was seated and the last rider left.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested over the weekend and charged as an adult with attempted murder.

Bailiffs in the courtroom watched to keep family members separated.

The suspect’s family begged for the girl to be released in home detention before the trial, but arguments by attorneys revealed allegations of gang ties. The victim’s mother begged the judge not to let the girl go home, saying her family and the school bus driver would be terrorized and that they girl would orchestrate another attack.

“She planned this out and set it up to a T,” the victim’s mother said.

Judge Byron Bereano ordered the girl to be held without bail in a juvenile facility, saying that home detention may keep her off the streets but would not prevent her from planning more deadly mayhem.

Prosecutor Aisha Braveboy reflected on how dangerous these suspects are alleged to be despite their young age.

“We hear parents say, you know, ‘My child is a good child. They weren’t involved, I can’t believe it,’ but believe it. It happens. Far too often in our communities, young people are making adult decisions that have adult consequences. My office has no choice but to pursue justice, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Braveboy said.

Two of the teens allegedly seen on video have also been arrested. The third boy, the one holding the gun, has not yet been found.

The gun has also not been recovered.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
JPD: Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Man dead, another victim in critical condition after shooting near Dollar General in Jackson
Police Chief Kenneth Hampton
Yazoo City’s police chief resigns
Woman shot multiple times, killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

Latest News

Jackson’s Interim Police Chief says he wants to reduce crime, recruit and retain officers, and curb youth violence
Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) adjusts his chin strap during the second half of...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin present but not participating in 1st days of voluntary practices
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving two...
2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Illinois AG’s investigation finds 451 Catholic clergy sexually abused kids, far more than the 103 the church named