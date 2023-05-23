St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say

This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State Police trooper’s radar gun, which authorities say was from a speeding motorcycle, shown at the top.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New Hampshire State Police said troopers arrested a Florida motorcyclist for driving over 170 mph while intoxicated.

Police said two troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement in Exeter, New Hampshire, late Sunday afternoon when one of them spotted the motorcyclist traveling “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release.

Police said the trooper initially clocked the motorcycle at 120 mph before it accelerated to 160 mph.

Police said the second trooper got a reading of 171 mph before both pulled over the driver, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Unghire of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Unghire was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Police said Unghire was released on “personal recognizance bail” and is scheduled to be arraigned June 1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
JPD: Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Coroner identifies man killed after shooting near Dollar General in Jackson
Police Chief Kenneth Hampton
Yazoo City’s police chief resigns
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens

Latest News

Jackson’s Interim Police Chief says he wants to reduce crime, recruit and retain officers, and curb youth violence
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York....
Netflix to charge an additional $8 per month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households
Super Typhoon Mawar
Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
WATCH: Firefighter saves his son from drowning in pool
At least 20 students are dead after a dormitory fire, the Guyanese government said on Monday.
Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 was deliberately set by student, official says