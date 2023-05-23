Enter to win free pizza
Jacksonville airport executive tapped to lead JMAA

Rosa Beckett chosen to lead Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime airport executive who previously served as chief administrative officer of the Jackson Aviation Authority has been tapped to head up JMAA.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Board of Commissioners recently appointed Rosa Beckett as chief executive officer.

Beckett, according to the JMAA website, was chosen after a nationwide search. She has more than 30 years of experience in airports and transportation, including 18 years with the Jacksonville Airport Authority.

“I am sincerely honored to have been selected to take this position over the airport authority as CEO,” she told the Jackson City Council on Tuesday. “I look forward to really integrating myself beyond the airport but into the community of Jackson and the surrounding areas.”

“I can drop the Jacksonville and just go with Jackson.”

Beckett will oversee operations of the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said he became acquainted with Beckett when he was on the airport board and noted her expertise and experience.

“I look for good things to continue at the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority under her leadership as CEO,” he said.

Beckett, a graduate of the University of North Florida and University of Florida, replaces Paul Brown, who resigned last year.

Beckett was confirmed in her appointment on a unanimous vote.

