Harry L. Stokes scholarship fund awards five scholarships

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Here in Jackson, the legacy of a longtime business owner lives on.

Several students were awarded scholarships named after him at Unity Fellowship Baptist Church.

Harry L. Stokes passed away in 2021, and to celebrate his love for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, five scholarships were given to students attending HBCUs.

Stokes’ widow, Oleta Stokes, is a business owner who sells HBCU and Greek accessories in the metro.

She says her late husband would be proud to see his name being carried on in a way that helps young people follow their dreams.

”There’s so many kids who are not able to go to school,” Oleta said. “These loans are killing kids. If they just get book scholarships... any little bit will help to cut back on some of these loans they’re getting. I want the Harry L. Stokes scholarship to grow and grow and to be able to help many kids in our neighborhood.

Stokes’ wife and the church say they will continue to give out the scholarships each year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.