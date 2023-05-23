St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet weather pattern to continue for the rest of the week

Slim rain chance ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a slight chance for an isolated shower early this evening, our weather is on track to stay nice and mostly quiet for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the evening before bottoming out right around 60-degrees by morning under a partly clear sky.

Wednesday’s forecast will also feature nice conditions with dry air and lower humidity in place. Outside of a stray shower or 2, it will shape up to be an overall quiet day across central Mississippi. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower to a few middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds around. It could be a bit breezy at times as well with NE gusts up to 20 MPH.

A quiet weather pattern will likely last through the entire work week heading into Memorial Day Weekend. Near normal temperatures are expected for most of the week ahead of slightly warmer weather towards the end of the weekend as highs near 90-degrees.

