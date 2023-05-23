First Alert Forecast: backdoor front to pop off a few showers Tuesday

TUESDAY: A backdoor front will slip southward through the day – kicking up a chance for a shower or storm, but many will remain dry. A few patches of fog and clouds will be possible to start off the day – leading to a large temperature gradient could set up across the area amid a mix of sun and clouds – from near 80 N/E of Metro Jackson to the middle to upper 80s in southwest Mississippi. We’ll turn clear by overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure ridging down across the area will help to push out the clouds and scour out some of the humidity laid across the region. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out – but for many, expect the weather to remain dry. Expect skies to turn clear with lows in the 50s and 60s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure over the region through the latter part of the week, including for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend – expect rain chances to remain at bay and humidity levels in check. Temperatures will gradually warm through the 80s to near 90 by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

