Cracker Barrel permanently closes Jackson location
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North in Jackson has permanently closed its doors.

In a statement to the media Tuesday, the company said, “We have made the difficult decision to close our store in Jackson, Mississippi, effective Monday, May 22.

The news comes eight months after this location temporarily closed due to Jackson’s water crisis.

The statement went on to say that the Jackson restaurant location could not overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Employees have been offered employment at another location.

Read the full statement here.

