Cracker Barrel permanently closes Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North in Jackson has permanently closed its doors.

In a statement to the media Tuesday, the company said, “We have made the difficult decision to close our store in Jackson, Mississippi, effective Monday, May 22.

The news comes eight months after this location temporarily closed due to Jackson’s water crisis.

The statement went on to say that the Jackson restaurant location could not overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Employees have been offered employment at another location.

As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business. As part of this process, we have made the difficult decision to close our store in Jackson, Miss., effective Monday, May 22. The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and we will assist our impacted employees and managers during the transition, including offering them employment at our nearby location in Pearl. It is not uncommon for a store’s traffic patterns and volumes to change over time, and we saw this occur in Jackson coming out of the pandemic. Despite the strong efforts of our employees, our Jackson store was unable to overcome these and other challenges. We extend our sincere thanks to our employees who worked so hard to keep our fireplace glowing and to the guests who have dined with us, celebrated with us, and made us part of the Jackson community for more than 30 years. We look forward to reconnecting with them at our other Mississippi Cracker Barrels soon.



