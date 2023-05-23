Council approves purchasing surveillance cameras for Jackson Police Dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Additional surveillance could be on tap for some of Jackson’s high-crime areas.

On Tuesday, the city council approved purchasing 25 video cameras, which will be installed at strategic locations across the city.

“These are the cameras that you see across the city with the blue lights on them,” said Jackson Police Cpt. George Jimerson. “These are the cameras that we’re trying to purchase with the funds that the council provided us.

The cameras will cost about $6,800 a piece and be provided by Active Solutions LLC.

The firm was the only company that responded to Jackson’s request for SAFECITYCAM surveillance devices and installation.

Jimerson said the department was still determining where the cameras would be put in.

“We are getting feedback from our precinct commanders [and] chiefs, so we can come together collectively and evaluate what areas most needed,” he said.

The council approved the measure on a unanimous vote.

“I know this is another way to have police on the ground but not have an actual person dedicated to that spot,” Council Vice-President Angelique Lee said. “We look forward to supporting this.”

