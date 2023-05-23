St. Jude Dream Home
19-year-old arrested for kidnapping after teen found dead in Tupelo

The scene on Stone Street in Tupelo
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA/WMC) - A teen was found dead in Tupelo on Tuesday morning, WTVA reports.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as 16-year-old Denasia McGregory.

Hours later, police arrested 19-year-old Labrandon Tumblin on a felony kidnapping charge.

Family members say the two were dating each other.

