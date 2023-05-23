Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old Cleveland mom is now charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court with a total of nine criminal counts for the death of her newborn twins.

According to court documents, the girl is facing:

  • Two counts of murder
  • Two counts of gross abuse of a corpse
  • Four counts of endangering children
  • One count of tampering with evidence

Cleveland police said the bodies of the infants were found around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 inside a trash can in the 2800 block of Ludlow Rd. This is in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square Neighborhood.

The newborns were found by the grandmother.

Police said the mom gave birth to the babies several days before they were located.

After being take into custody, police said the mom was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The mom, whose name is not being released at this time, is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 infants found dead in Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, Cleveland Police say
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cleveland police investigate after bodies of newborns found in the trash

