Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Yazoo City’s police chief officially resigns

Police Chief Kenneth Hampton
Police Chief Kenneth Hampton(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kenneth Hampton has officially resigned as Yazoo City’s Police Chief.

Hampton tells 3 On Your Side he sent in his letter of resignation Monday, which is right around the one-year mark from when he accepted the position.

His resignation letter states, “Due to irreconcilable differences and other matters of concern between the Mayor and I, I feel it’s best we part ways.”

According to Hampton, the final straw happened about three weeks ago when he caught one of his officers throwing up gang signs on social media. Hampton says he followed department policy and suspended the officer with pay. However, Hampton claims Mayor David “Mel” Starling told him he doesn’t have the authority to suspend anyone and went on to say he regretted making Hampton chief of police. Hampton says he hasn’t stepped foot in his office since.

Ultimately, Hampton feels the mayor made false allegations against him, failed to live up to his promises, and stepped on his toes too frequently.

The former Yazoo City police chief said he plans to go back to being a truck driver and says he’s done with law enforcement for good.

This change in leadership comes just days after the city of Jackson and McComb announced new police chiefs as well.

Mayor Starling was not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
LaRita Cooper-Stokes
Hundreds attend LaRita Cooper-Stokes funeral service
Windsor Village fire
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex
Separate Yazoo City shootings leave teen dead, child injured in six-day span
Woman shot multiple times, killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

Latest News

DIGITAL DESK: The Voice contestant with Mississippi roots gears up for finale
DIGITAL DESK: The Voice contestant with Mississippi roots gears up for finale
DIGITAL DESK: The Voice contestant with Mississippi roots gears up for finale
Truck driver killed when Freightliner leaves road, hits tree
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi