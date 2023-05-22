Yazoo City’s police chief officially resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kenneth Hampton has officially resigned as Yazoo City’s Police Chief.

Hampton tells 3 On Your Side he sent in his letter of resignation Monday, which is right around the one-year mark from when he accepted the position.

His resignation letter states, “Due to irreconcilable differences and other matters of concern between the Mayor and I, I feel it’s best we part ways.”

According to Hampton, the final straw happened about three weeks ago when he caught one of his officers throwing up gang signs on social media. Hampton says he followed department policy and suspended the officer with pay. However, Hampton claims Mayor David “Mel” Starling told him he doesn’t have the authority to suspend anyone and went on to say he regretted making Hampton chief of police. Hampton says he hasn’t stepped foot in his office since.

Ultimately, Hampton feels the mayor made false allegations against him, failed to live up to his promises, and stepped on his toes too frequently.

The former Yazoo City police chief said he plans to go back to being a truck driver and says he’s done with law enforcement for good.

This change in leadership comes just days after the city of Jackson and McComb announced new police chiefs as well.

Mayor Starling was not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.