Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Woman shot multiple times, killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after a possible domestic dispute turned deadly on Sunday afternoon.

The Jackson Police Department says the incident occurred near Wabash Street and Ohio Street.

According to JPD, officers discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. She died on the scene.

A press release says that officers heard a gunshot near the area, and it was later discovered that the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown. Jackson Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driving stolen car hits vehicle, injuring pregnant woman and 3 children
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River
One dead in shooting after physical altercation at Vicksburg gas station
One shot, killed after physical altercation at Vicksburg gas station
Craig Matthew Coins
Jackson murder suspect arrested after man found in road with gunshot wounds
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14

Latest News

Separate Yazoo City shootings leave teen dead, child injured in six-day span
wlbt wx
WLBT at 6p Weather
Windsor Village fire
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness