Woman shot multiple times, killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after a possible domestic dispute turned deadly on Sunday afternoon.

The Jackson Police Department says the incident occurred near Wabash Street and Ohio Street.

According to JPD, officers discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. She died on the scene.

A press release says that officers heard a gunshot near the area, and it was later discovered that the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown. Jackson Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.

