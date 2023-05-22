Woman hands note to Dollar General clerk demanding money

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are looking for a woman they say robbed a Dollar General store on Saturday morning.

Just after 9:00 a.m., a woman pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General in the 5100 block of Highway 601 north of Salisbury, according to the report.

Investigators say the woman walked in and handed a note to the clerk. The note reportedly said “put the money in the bag and no one will get hurt.” The clerk complied and the woman left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies say the clerk described the woman as black, wearing a “black bonnet and a white surgical mask.” She was wearing dark blue jeans, a black zip up hoodie, and a red or orange tee shirt. The woman left the parking lot in a small white, four-door car, deputies added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

