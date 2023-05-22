Truck driver killed when Freightliner leaves road, hits tree

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck driver was killed Saturday when their vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

It happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m. on US-61 in Wilkinson County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the 2017 Freightliner Tractor Truck driven by Demarcus Coleman, 30, of Arkansas, was traveling north when it left the road and collided with a tree.

Coleman received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

