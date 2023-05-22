Things To Know Monday, May 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Woman shot multiple times, killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

Jackson Police are investigating after a possible domestic dispute turned deadly on Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department says the incident occurred near Wabash Street and Ohio Street. According to JPD, officers discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. She died on the scene. A press release says that officers heard a gunshot near the area, and it was later discovered that the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2. Long jump excellence runs in Stringfellow family

Earlier this month, Brandon long jumper Kennedy Stringfellow broke the Mississippi high school record in the 6A State Championship. In his high school career, Stringfellow also broke the Brandon record in the 200 meter, and won gold in the long jump, 200 meter, and 4x200 meter relay. Stringfellow’s accomplishments are impressive, but they are not a surprise to those who know his family. Kennedy’s father, Savante, has a long list of accolades in the long jump. After graduating from Provine High School, Savante attended Ole Miss, where he was an eight-time All-American, a four-time NCAA Champion (indoor and outdoor), a five-time U.S. champion, the 2003 World Champion runner-up, the 2004 World Champion, and a member of the 2000 U.S. Olympic team.

3. Madison County non-profit to host over a dozen summer activities

Some children in Madison County have several fun camps and programs to look forward to this summer. Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty has created several fun summer events for those who are less fortunate to get out, get active, and allow kids to just be kids. “We will have 11 sessions of Vacation Bible School, healthy cooking classes, which are called Fun with Food for Kids, as well as arts and crafts camp,” Karen Robison, Executive Director of MadCAAP, said. From teaching kids how to cook to encouraging them to use their imaginations, MadCAAP wants your children to get involved.

