Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search continues for two teenagers who went missing on the Chickasawhay River while swimming Saturday night.

Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Trent Robertson said the 14-year-old female and 18-year-old male were swimming near the Hwy 42 bridge with two others before disappearing in the currents.

Robertson said emergency personnel responded to the river around 7 p.m. on May 20 after someone reported a group of swimmers in distress. When they arrived on the scene, a Greene County deputy and State Line volunteer firefighter pulled one person from the river, and another girl safely swam to shore. Rescuers then immediately began search and rescue efforts for the two missing teenagers.

Due to the amount of time since they disappeared in the water, Robertson said that the teens are presumed to have drowned.

“Unfortunately, this is now a recovery effort,” he said. “We are hoping to bring some closure to these families.”

According to Robertson, the area of the river where the teens went missing is not known for dangerous conditions. However, he believes elevated water levels and stronger currents than normal caught the teens unprepared.

Both state and neighboring county emergency management and rescue agencies have responded to aid the Greene County EMA with recovery efforts.

Some of the responding agencies and individuals include:

Forrest County EMA

Jackson County EMA

Clarke County EMA

Harrison County Fire Service

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

Mississippi Department of Wildlife

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Enterprise Water Rescue Team

Greene County Sheriff Stanley M. McLeod

State Line Mayor Willie Miller

Officials are not releasing the teens’ identities at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information is available.

