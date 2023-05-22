Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

No injuries reported in Vicksburg hotel fire

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are working to determine how a hotel fire in Vicksburg caught on fire.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Asam Hotel on Washington Street.

No one was hurt by the fire but its cause is still under investigation.

The Vicksburg Fire Department as well as police and other rescue units also responded to the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
LaRita Cooper-Stokes
Hundreds attend LaRita Cooper-Stokes funeral service
Windsor Village fire
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex
Teen driving stolen car hits vehicle, injuring pregnant woman and 3 children
Richland police save life of 1-year-old child choking, coughing blood
Richland police save life of 1-year-old choking, coughing blood

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry on the approach to Memorial Day weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry week ahead
No injuries reported after Vicksburg hotel catches fire
On Sunday, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, as well as the Mississippi Civil...
‘The Loyola Project’ screened in Jackson Sunday