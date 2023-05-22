No injuries reported in Vicksburg hotel fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are working to determine how a hotel fire in Vicksburg caught on fire.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Asam Hotel on Washington Street.

No one was hurt by the fire but its cause is still under investigation.

The Vicksburg Fire Department as well as police and other rescue units also responded to the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.