Mississippi Native, Colin Stough, places 3rd in American Idol finale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In Sunday Night’s American Idol Finale, Gattman, Miss. native Colin Stough placed 3rd.

Stough was up against power houses Iam Tongi and Megan Daniel, host Ryan Seacrest said over 13 million people voted early Sunday and chose Tongi, of Hawaii, and Danielle, of Georgia.

Sunday’s finale featured Colin going back to Amory, Mississippi this past Tuesday.

You can see the 18-year-old’s full interview with WTOK right here.

