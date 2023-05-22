Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Mississippi Native, Colin Stough, places 3rd in American Idol finale

Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In Sunday Night’s American Idol Finale, Gattman, Miss. native Colin Stough placed 3rd.

Stough was up against power houses Iam Tongi and Megan Daniel, host Ryan Seacrest said over 13 million people voted early Sunday and chose Tongi, of Hawaii, and Danielle, of Georgia.

Sunday’s finale featured Colin going back to Amory, Mississippi this past Tuesday.

You can see the 18-year-old’s full interview with WTOK right here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
LaRita Cooper-Stokes
Hundreds attend LaRita Cooper-Stokes funeral service
Windsor Village fire
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex
Teen driving stolen car hits vehicle, injuring pregnant woman and 3 children
Richland police save life of 1-year-old child choking, coughing blood
Richland police save life of 1-year-old choking, coughing blood

Latest News

JPD: Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, May 22
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry on the approach to Memorial Day weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry week ahead
Vicksburg Fire Department appoints new fire chief
No injuries reported in Vicksburg hotel fire