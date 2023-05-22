Enter to win free pizza
MHP investigating crash on Highway 22 in Madison County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash in Madison County.

A press release says that the incident happened on Highway 22 near Caroline Boulevard at 11:08 a.m. on Monday.

According to the release, 21-year-old Earnest Wade of Lexington was traveling westbound in his 1994 Mack 600 when he lost control and overturned onto the shoulder.

Wade was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

