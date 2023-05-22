MHP investigating crash on Highway 22 in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash in Madison County.

A press release says that the incident happened on Highway 22 near Caroline Boulevard at 11:08 a.m. on Monday.

According to the release, 21-year-old Earnest Wade of Lexington was traveling westbound in his 1994 Mack 600 when he lost control and overturned onto the shoulder.

Wade was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.