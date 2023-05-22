Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road

JPD: Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
JPD: Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after detectives discovered a body on Raymond Road near Ellis Avenue.

The body was found around 7 a.m. Monday at a Dollar General.

JPD has yet to release any information about what happened or who could be responsible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
LaRita Cooper-Stokes
Hundreds attend LaRita Cooper-Stokes funeral service
Windsor Village fire
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex
Teen driving stolen car hits vehicle, injuring pregnant woman and 3 children
Richland police save life of 1-year-old child choking, coughing blood
Richland police save life of 1-year-old choking, coughing blood

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, May 22
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry on the approach to Memorial Day weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry week ahead
Vicksburg Fire Department appoints new fire chief
No injuries reported in Vicksburg hotel fire