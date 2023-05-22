Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after detectives discovered a body on Raymond Road near Ellis Avenue.

The body was found around 7 a.m. Monday at a Dollar General.

JPD has yet to release any information about what happened or who could be responsible.

