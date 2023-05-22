First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry on the approach to Memorial Day weekend

MONDAY: Kicking the final few days of school for many and a new work week – expect a mix of clouds and sunshine across central and southwest Mississippi. Tolerable humidity levels will help to keep things comfortable – even with highs creeping back toward the middle 80s by the afternoon hours. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out – mainly east of I-55 this afternoon and evening, before fading. We’ll fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

TUESDAY: A backdoor front will slip southward through the day – kicking up a chance for a shower or storm, but many will remain dry. Expect a large temperature gradient amid a mix of sun and clouds – from near 80 N/E of Metro Jackson to the middle to upper 80s in southwest Mississippi.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will ridge down over the region through the latter part of the week, including for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, keeping rain chances at bay and humidity levels in check. Temperatures will gradually warm through the 80s to near 90 by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

